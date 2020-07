Green Bay Aldermen weigh in on face mask recommendation

UP IN A TIE AND DIDNOT RECOMMEND AMASK ORDINANCEFOR THE CITY.BUT AS NBC26'SERIC CREST REPORTSSOME ALDERMENEXPECT THE ISSUE TOGO TO A VOTE AGAIN...ON A SOCIALYDISTANCED ZOOMCONFERENCE CALLMONDAY NIGHT....GREEN BAY CITYLEADERS DISCUSSEDTHE POSSIBILITY OFAN ORDINANCE... THATWOULD REQUIREMANY TO PUT A MASKON... IN PUBLICPLACES WHEREPEOPLE CAN'TSOCIALLY DISTANCE..."IT WAS A VIGOROUSDISCUSSION AND LOTOF TESTIMONY.""IT WAS A LONGCONTENTIOUSMEETING."ALDERMAN MARK(STOY-ER) ANDALDERMAN RANDYSCANNELL.... HAVEHEARD VARYINGVIEWPOINTS FROMCONSTITUENTS...REGARDING THEHEATED DEBATE."I HAD 52 CITIZENSEITHER CALL ME OREMAIL ME AND 42 OFTHE 52 SAID PLEASENO TO THEORDINANCE."ALDERMAN STOY-ERSAYS MANY CITIZENSFELT LIKE THIERFREEDOMS WEREBEING STRIPPED... IFAN ORDINACE DID GOTHROUGH... BUTALDERMAN SCANNELLSAYS HE HEARD THEFEARS MANY HAD...RELATED TO PEOPLEGOING INTO PUBLICWITHOUT A MASK..."IT'S THINKING ABOUTOTHERS, TAKINGOTHERS INTOCONSIDERATION AND IDON'T KNOW WHYTHAT IS SO DIFFICULT.BUT IT'S A POLITICALISSUEUNFORTUNATELY."ULTIMATELY.... THEGREEN BAYPROTECTION ANDPOLICY COMMITTEEDID NOT PASS ARECCOMMENDATIONFOR A CITY WIDEMASK ORDINANCE..

ITWAS ASTALEMATE... ATWO TO TWO VOTE..."IN THE MIDDLE OF APANDEMIC IF WECAN'T LEGISLATETHAT YOU NEED TOWEAR A MASK DURINGCERTAIN SOCIALINTERACTIONS I MEANTHEN WE'RECOMPLETELYUSELESS."BUT IT WAS ADECISION FOROTHERS....THATBOILED DOWN TOWHAT THEY DESCRIBEAS THEIR CIVIC DUTY..."THE CITIZENS ELECT.THEY ARE OUR BOSSIN AN ESSENCE AND IVOTED FOR THE WILLOF THE PEOPLE."BUT IT APPEARS AS IFTHIS DISCUSSIONISN'T OVER JUST YET...ALDERMEN WE SPOKEWITH SAY THEYEXPECT GREEN BAY'SMAYOR... TO LET THEFULL COUNCIL VOTEON THE MATTER INTHE NEAR FUTURE."THIS IS STILL VERYDOABLE BUT IT'S JUSTOGING TO GETDRAGGED OUTLONGER AND LONGERWHICH ISUNFORTUNATE GIVENTHE TIME SENSITIVITYOF THIS I MEAN THELONGER WE WAIT THEMORE PEOPLE ARE ATRISK."SO FOR THE TIMEBEING... MASKS WILLREMAIN OPTIONAL INGREEN BAY... BUTTHAT STILL COULDCHANGE... IN GREENBAY ERIC CRESTNBC26WE REACHED OUTTO THE MAYORSOFFICE...BUT DID NOTRECEIV E COMMENTON THE POTENTIAL OFA NEW ORDINANCECOMING UP FOR AVOTE.T