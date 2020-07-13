Jada and Will felt talking openly about their past separation was "the best move for their family".

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are talking about their past split

50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages 50 cent has shared a snap of some private messages between himself an Will Smith on social media.

Will Smith American actor and rapper

August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith August Alsina has been accused of dating Keke Palmer at the same time as having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with Alsina now accusing Keke of "inserting herself" in the saga surrounding the affair.

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking about their past split was the 'best move' Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking openly about their past split was "the best move for their family".