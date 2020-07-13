Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are talking about their past split

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jada Pinkett Smith American actress
Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking about their past split was the 'best move'
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:29Published
August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Will Smith American actor and rapper
50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources