Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are talking about their past split
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are talking about their past split

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are talking about their past split

Jada and Will felt talking openly about their past separation was "the best move for their family".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith American actress

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking about their past split was the 'best move' [Video]

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking about their past split was the 'best move'

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking openly about their past split was "the best move for their family".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:29Published
August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith [Video]

August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina has been accused of dating Keke Palmer at the same time as having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with Alsina now accusing Keke of "inserting herself" in the saga surrounding the affair.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Will Smith Will Smith American actor and rapper

50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages [Video]

50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages

50 cent has shared a snap of some private messages between himself an Will Smith on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mm14309602200

mm143 RT @Advovolicious: Will Smith was talking about Jada Pinkett Smith and #AugustAlsina situation 2 years ago but its only making sense to th… 2 minutes ago

iztulfrhain

Farah'ain RT @billboard: Here's a timeline of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's "entanglement" https://t.co/uyl1rc7J1L 5 minutes ago

Emy_Reece

Em 🦋 RT @moceanworker: The craziest thing about the Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith thing is that Breonna Taylors’ killers are still free. Rus… 9 minutes ago

KapusoUsa

GMA PINOY TV AMERICA RT @people: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Went on Bahamas Vacation Together Before August Alsina Relationship Reveal​ https://t.co/E3b5Du… 13 minutes ago

BillboardLatam

Billboard Latin Here's a timeline of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's "entanglement" https://t.co/ylfY5wowyb 22 minutes ago

billboard

billboard Here's a timeline of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's "entanglement" https://t.co/uyl1rc7J1L 23 minutes ago

itsjohahanna

gem in i RT @moreno_edm: I think the craziest part of this Jada Pinkett and Will Smith thing is that the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor still hav… 26 minutes ago

tammy_twin

Tammy Twin Jada Pinkett Smith / Will Smith Red Table Talk Analysis by dr. Todd Grande https://t.co/kQXOuf1pis… https://t.co/3s2texQGrM 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billb [Video]

50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billb

50 Cent, John Legend and Chance The Rapper speak out about Kanye West's Presidential run. Plus, Billboard breaks down Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" and Karol G confirms she has..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:08Published
The Past Of Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith [Video]

The Past Of Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:17Published
A Full Timeline of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina's 'Entanglement' | Billboard News [Video]

A Full Timeline of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina's 'Entanglement' | Billboard News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith came together for a 'Red Table Talk' on Friday (July 10), but the table was turned when he interviewed his wife about recent relationship rumors with singer August..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:04Published