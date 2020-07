Hospitals are running out of beds Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published 6 minutes ago Hospitals are running out of beds There are now more than 3.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country. Hospitalizations are at an a record high in many parts of the south and west as cases surge. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COUNTRY.AND CASES CONTINUE TOSURGE.HOSPITALIZATIONS ALSO AT ARECORD HIGH IN MANY PARTS OFTHE SOUTH AND WEST.ABC'S INES DE LA CUETARA IS INWASHINGTON WITH THE LATEST.THIS MORNING-A RESURGENCE INCOVID19 CASES IN AT LEAST 38STATES..FLORIDA REPORTING IT'SDEADLIEST DAY SINCE THEPANDEMIC BEGAN..AS NEARLY HALF OF ALL STATESHIT THE BRAKES ON REOPENING.IN CALIFORNIA - INDOOR DINING,GYMS, BARS AND SALONS ARESHUTTING DOWN AGAIN.GARCETTI SOT - WE ARE ON THEBORDER TO GOING TO RED.IT IS UP TO ALL OF US TO MAKESURE THAT WE DON'T.IN TEXAS..HOSPITALS ARE RUNNINGOUT OF ICU BEDS ALONG WITHANTIVIRAL DRUGS... AND STAFF.BUT GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT STILLREFUSING TO ENFORCE NEWLOCKDOWNS.ABBOTT SOT: UNTIL THERE AREMEDICATIONS TO SLOW THE SPREADOF THE CORONAVIRUS, THERE'SONLY ONE THING THAT CAN SLOWTHE SPREAD.THAT IS BY PEOPLE ADOPTING THEUSE OF WEARING A FACE GUARDAND IN JACKSON MISSISSIPPI, THESTATE'S ONLY LEVEL 1 TRAUMA INTHE STATE STARTING TO REFUSE ORTRANSFER PATIENTS DR.WOODWARD SOT: "WE ARE FULL.THE VACANCY LIGHT IS OFF ON THEVACCINE FRONT-- MODERNA SAYSVOLUNTERS WHO RECEIVED SHOTS OFTHE VACCINE ITS WORKING ONDEVELOPPED ANTIBODIES WITH NOSERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS.THEY'RE NOW PREPARING TO TRYOUT THE VACCINE ON 30 THOUSANDPEOPLE.BUT DR ANTHONY FAUCI ADMITTINGIT MAY BE A WHILE BEFORE LIFEWILL GET BACK TO NORMAL FAUCISOT: "I HOPE THAT TIME WILL BEREASONABLY SOON.AND WHEN I SAY SOON, I SAYWITHIN THE NEXT YEAR TO YEARAND A HALF" AND CDC DIRECTOR DRROBERT REDFIELD WARNING THINGSMAY GET WORSE BEFORE THEY GETBETTER..REDFIELD SOT: " I DO THINK THEFALL AND THE WINTER OF 2020AND 2021 ARE GOING TO BE THEPROBABLY ONE OF THE MOSTDIFFICULT TIMES THAT WEEXPERIENCED IN AMERICAN PUBLICHEALTH.." TAG: THE NYT NOWREPORTING STARTING TODAY THETRUMP ADMINISTRATION HASORDERED HOSPITALS TO BYPASS THECDC AND SEND ALL COVID-19PATIENT INFORMATION TO ACENTRAL DATABASE INWASHINGTON..SOME HEALTH EXPERTS WORRY THEMOVE COULD MEAN THE DATA WILLBE POLITICIZED.INES DE LA CUETARA (ABC NEWSWASHINGTON)OFFICIALS IN COLORADO SAY ASQUIR