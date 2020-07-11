Kanye West drops out of presidential race?

50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billb



50 Cent, John Legend and Chance The Rapper speak out about Kanye West's Presidential run. Plus, Billboard breaks down Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" and Karol G confirms she has..

Credit: Billboard Duration: 03:08 Published 15 hours ago