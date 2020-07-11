Global  
 

Kanye West drops out of presidential race?
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Kanye West drops out of presidential race?
Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of his bid to run for president this year.
Kanye West Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race (Report)

Kanye West is apparently already done with his presidential run. The 43-year-old rapper has...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comEurasia ReviewHindu


Kanye West’s Bid For President No G.O.O.D. As Yeezy Drops Out Of Donald Trump Face-Off

Kanye West’s Bid For President No G.O.O.D. As Yeezy Drops Out Of Donald Trump Face-Off Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have just had the shortest-lived run for United States...
SOHH - Published

Trump On Kanye’s Presidential Run: ‘He Is Always Going To Be For Us’

Trump On Kanye’s Presidential Run: ‘He Is Always Going To Be For Us’ U.S. President Donald Trump brushed off the news of rapper Kanye West’s presidential bid and his...
Eurasia Review - Published


fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando KANYE OUT? The 43-year-old rapper's campaign has reportedly been suspended less than two weeks after he shocked the… https://t.co/3RYrk2qiPJ 11 seconds ago

jot_au

Jo Diddley RT @Independent: Kanye West 'drops out' of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/Rs4tVeIy4a 27 seconds ago

kareem_spain

Kareem Spain RT @realDailyWire: YE OF LITTLE FAITH: Kanye West Reportedly Drops Out Of Presidential Race https://t.co/JH823jx5dS https://t.co/YeICqTPUsy 52 seconds ago

WandaWomanHere

⭕️❌Wanda❌⭕️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥Kanye West drops presidential bid: report https://t.co/GQHP3Cw9DD 59 seconds ago

jdwheeler25

Jeff Wheeler 🇱🇷 Kanye West drops presidential bid: report | Fox News https://t.co/MIQ0ZcYAuX 1 minute ago

dianajennssssss

Diana RT @roper_93: Guys, Kanye West drops out of the 2020 presidential race. 1 minute ago

DianeRap

🇺🇸 Diane Rap (Text TRUMP to 88022) Kanye West drops presidential bid: report https://t.co/UqjvF5TuwQ #FoxNews 1 minute ago

TheRealLeejo

Lee Jordan Ye of little faith. https://t.co/48tUP7U6Ao 2 minutes ago


50 Cent slams Kanye West's presidential pursuit as a 'diversion' [Video]

50 Cent slams Kanye West's presidential pursuit as a 'diversion'

50 Cent has slammed Kanye West's bid to become the U.S. President, insisting the news is an unnecessary 'diversion' during a crucial U.S. presidential election in November.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
John Legend speaks out against Kanye West’s Presidential bid [Video]

John Legend speaks out against Kanye West’s Presidential bid

Singer-songwriter John Legend warned about the “real world implications” of electing an unqualified candidate to government.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billb [Video]

50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billb

50 Cent, John Legend and Chance The Rapper speak out about Kanye West's Presidential run. Plus, Billboard breaks down Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" and Karol G confirms she has..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:08Published