Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:16s - Published
From India planning special features in trains for post-Covid travel, to the government reporting that just 10 states account for 86% of the active cases in the country - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

States like Bihar and West Bengal are returning to the lockdown strategy albeit in different formats.

Meanwhile, two ministers in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were found to be infected.

Internationally, tech giant Apple has ruled out a full return to US offices till the end of the year.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

