Mickey Mask club as DIsneyland Paris reopens Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Mickey Mask club as DIsneyland Paris reopens Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure, with face masks amongst the must-have souvenir. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Disneyland Park (Paris) theme park in France Disneyland Paris welcomes back visitors



Disneyland Paris has reopened its doors to customers for the first time since closing four months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.Visitors on opening day were greeted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they entered the park, while there were clear social distancing markers and hand sanitising stations throughout the venue. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Masks and Mickey: Disneyland Paris reopens after four-month closure A steady stream of visitors trickled in during the morning, with one group wearing Mickey Mouse ears...

Jerusalem Post - Published 5 hours ago







Tweets about this