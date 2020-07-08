Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 3.8% and shares of Western Copper and Gold off about 3.3% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 3.8% and shares of Western Copper and Gold off about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, trading lower by about 2.5% and Cleveland-cliffs, trading lower by about 1.8%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks [Video]

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 5% and shares of Avino Silver &..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks [Video]

Thursday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Childrens Place, down about 8.5% and shares of Caleres..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks [Video]

Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 12.4% and shares of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published