Alabama requiring masks through end of month
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Alabama requiring masks through end of month

Alabama requiring masks through end of month

The governor announced a state-wide mask order, which will go into effect Thursday afternoon.

"i am announcing a statewide mandatory mask wearing effective starting tomorrow july 15th at 5 pm to be in place until the end of the month."

That announcement from governor kay ivey came within the past hour as alabama's coronavirus case count continues to climb.

Good afternoon, i'm tanya carter.

Thank you for joining us for w-t-v-a nine news at noon.

The alabama department of public health also released the latest coronavirus numbers, showing what triggered the new mask mandate.

The agency reported more than 17 hundred new cases of the coronavirus.

Also new today -- an additional 47 deaths.

That puts the state death toll at one thousand 183.

"a full third of all the cases we have have been added just in the last two weeks.

We have added more than 18,000 cases just in the past two weeks alone.

Alabama state health officer doctor scott harris added nearly 30 hospitals in the state either are out of i-c-u beds or close to being out.

