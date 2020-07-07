Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:37s - Published
Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna

Hopes are fading fast that they can win league title, but to have any chance they must win on Thursday

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week [Video]

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week

Messi, Busquets and Griezmann present the new 2020-21 Barcelona kit before joining their teammates on the training pitch.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:23Published

Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid

 Barcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a..
WorldNews

'We have obligation to re-sign Messi' says Barcelona president

 Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu responded to a storm of speculation by saying on Tuesday that the club had "an obligation to re-sign" Lionel Messi,..
WorldNews

Barcelona 'unlikely' to sign Neymar

 Neymar's proposed return to Barcelona has essentially been ruled out by club president Josep Bartomeu, who says the transfer market will be negatively impacted..
WorldNews

La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Zizou the mastermind & brilliant Benzema - how Real Madrid won back La Liga

 From securing the defence to getting the best out of his fringe players, Zinedine Zidane may have found the way to end Barcelona's dominance in Spain.
BBC News

Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: Real win first La Liga title in three years

 Real Madrid wrap up their first La Liga title in three years as they beat Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.
BBC News

Spain's health minister doubts return of fans in La Liga in September

 Spain's health minister says he does not think fans will be able to return to football matches in the country when the new season starts in September.
BBC News
There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane [Video]

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:32Published

CA Osasuna CA Osasuna Spanish association football team


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sergio Ramos on Real Madrid gunning for La Liga title: We can't relax

Sergio Ramos on Real Madrid gunning for La Liga title: We can't relax Real Madrid need one victory to secure La Liga after they held off a second-half comeback from...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this