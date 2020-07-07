Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna

|
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week
Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real MadridBarcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a..
'We have obligation to re-sign Messi' says Barcelona presidentBarcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu responded to a storm of speculation by saying on Tuesday that the club had "an obligation to re-sign" Lionel Messi,..
Barcelona 'unlikely' to sign NeymarNeymar's proposed return to Barcelona has essentially been ruled out by club president Josep Bartomeu, who says the transfer market will be negatively impacted..
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
Zizou the mastermind & brilliant Benzema - how Real Madrid won back La LigaFrom securing the defence to getting the best out of his fringe players, Zinedine Zidane may have found the way to end Barcelona's dominance in Spain.
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: Real win first La Liga title in three yearsReal Madrid wrap up their first La Liga title in three years as they beat Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.
Spain's health minister doubts return of fans in La Liga in SeptemberSpain's health minister says he does not think fans will be able to return to football matches in the country when the new season starts in September.
There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane
CA Osasuna Spanish association football team
