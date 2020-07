'Congress suspended me for backing Sachin Pilot': Sanjay Jha lashes out

Congress seems to be taking a tough approach towards leaders who fail to toe the party line.

Sanjay Jha has been sacked from the party for 'anti-party' activities and breach of discipline.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has been sacked as the Deputy CM and state party chief.

In this episode of In Focus, Hindustan Times' senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha about his suspension, the crisis in Rajasthan and the future of the Congress party.