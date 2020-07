'Sachin Pilot should have been made CM': Sanjay Jha on Rajasthan crisis

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has said that it was unfair to deny the CM post to Sachin Pilot after the Assembly polls.

Speaking to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad, Sanjay Jha said that Sachin Pilot led the party to victory and hence he deserved to be the Chief Minister.

Jha further added that Congress should have made Pilot CM and given the responsibility of handling party affairs in other crucial states to a seasoned politician like Ashok Gehlot.

