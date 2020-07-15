Mask mandate

Latest numbers are adding fuel to the face mask debate// just last week when governor tate reeves made face masks mandatory for 13 counties... and the mississippi state medical association says that's not enough... bobby martinez talks with a doctor from that organization who says the entire state should require face coverings.

He joins us live in the studio// joey, there is is a division between people on board wearing face masks and those who are not..

And dr. emily landrum says research has shown that masks do help prevent the spread of this disease... "masks do decrease the transmission."

Wearing one out in public is something dr. emily landrum is hoping will soon be mandatory for the entire state..

Sot - emily landrum - family medicine doctor - starkville "they are going to protect people getting it from others more than it's going to protect the wearer.

So if i have a mask on that is preventing me from spreading any potential coronavirus particles that i may have."

In recent days covid cases have continued to climb.

Wednesday the mississippi department of health reports 1,025 new cases along with 18 deaths..

And to landrum, just three simple tactics can help the numbers start to go down.

"doing masking for everyone, continuing the other things that we know.

The washing hands and keeping good social distancing practice those three things are going to be the biggest influences that can help decrease our numbers."

And for those who disagree with wearing a face mask..

Landrum is hoping they'll soon have a change of heart..

"i think that the biggest messages that there's no evidence to suggest that wearing a mask is harmful.

And we need to continue practicing those three tenants.

I really hope that as a society we can stick to that and come together and do it."

The mississippi state department of health website says social distancing is another way to prevent the