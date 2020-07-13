Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jofra Archer Jofra Archer English cricketer

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach [Video]

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Jofra Archer excluded from second England-West Indies Test

 England fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News

Archer excluded from second Test for breach of bio-secure protocols

 England fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News

Criticism of Archer's speeds is unfair, says former England captain Vaughan

 Criticism that Jofra Archer doesn't bowl at top speed often enough is "out of order", says former England captain Michael Vaughan.
BBC News

West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

England drop Denly for second test, Root returns [Video]

England drop Denly for second test, Root returns

Kent batsman run in the team at an end after failing to convert starts, Windies skipper Jason Holder says series wide open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:29Published
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Archer excluded by England for 2nd test for protocol breach

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was excluded from the second cricket test against the West Indies...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this