Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

Jofra Archer English cricketer
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach
Jofra Archer excluded from second England-West Indies TestEngland fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
Criticism of Archer's speeds is unfair, says former England captain VaughanCriticism that Jofra Archer doesn't bowl at top speed often enough is "out of order", says former England captain Michael Vaughan.
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
England drop Denly for second test, Root returns
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies
