Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach



England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

