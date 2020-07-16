Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign.

President Trump, via Twitter For Trump's 2016 campaign, Parscale helped handle digital ad buying and data operations.

He was named manager of the president's re-election operation in early 2018.

Parscale's demotion comes as recent polls show Trump falling further behind Joe Biden.

Rumors of the move intensified after the president's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month.

Around 6,200 people showed up after the campaign said one million had requested tickets.

Stepien was former Governor Chris Christie's campaign manager in 2009 and 2013.

In 2014, he was fired by Christie for his part in the "Bridgegate" scandal but avoided charges.

Stepien is now the fifth campaign manager to work under Trump.