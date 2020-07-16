Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign.

President Trump, via Twitter For Trump's 2016 campaign, Parscale helped handle digital ad buying and data operations.

He was named manager of the president's re-election operation in early 2018.

Parscale's demotion comes as recent polls show Trump falling further behind Joe Biden.

Rumors of the move intensified after the president's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month.

Around 6,200 people showed up after the campaign said one million had requested tickets.

Stepien was former Governor Chris Christie's campaign manager in 2009 and 2013.

In 2014, he was fired by Christie for his part in the "Bridgegate" scandal but avoided charges.

Stepien is now the fifth campaign manager to work under Trump.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump replaces campaign manager Brad Parscale, as polls show Biden well ahead

President Trump announced late Wednesday that he is replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale, as more...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleMediaiteIndiaTimesCBS News


Bill Stepien to become Trump's new re-election campaign manager

President Donald Trump on Wednesday shook up his re-election campaign, replacing campaign manager...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Trump demotes Parscale after low attendance at Tulsa rally, reverses course on Fauci criticism

There is a major staff shake-up at the Trump campaign less than four months before Election Day....
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Demotes Campaign Manager [Video]

Trump Demotes Campaign Manager

President Donald Trump announced he was demoting campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
Trump Campaign Shake-Up [Video]

Trump Campaign Shake-Up

President Donald Trump is demoting his campaign manager Brad Parscale amid plummeting poll numbers and a failed rally in Oklahoma.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published
President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale [Video]

President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

There's been a shake-up in the Trump campaign staff.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published