Spence Mountain Fire burns above Upper Klamath Lake

The fire covered roughly 80 acres as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Fire crews are still working on the spence mountain fire.

The fire is burning on the west side of klamath lake.

It's on spence mountain between the lake and highway 140.

What started as a half an acre wildfire has now grown to more than 75 acres as fire crews are working to contain the spence mountain fire.

And on my drive up to klamath falls you can see and smell the smoke coming from the fire.

It's a all too familiar smell for southern oregonians.

I spent the day talking to odf.

They tell me the fire is 30 percent contained at this point.

Odf tells me that they will see smoke coming from this wildfire for a couple of days.

They do tell me that they should have this contained in the next couple of days.

They have a couple of water tenders working on it as well as a crew of about 150 fire crews.

Now how does fighting this wildfire play in with the on going pandemic?

