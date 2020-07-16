Mike Papantonio weighs in on the bitter court battle over a book by Donald Trump's niece
The bitter court battle over a book by Donald Trump's niece continues.
Host of "America's Lawyer" Mike Papantonio joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in on the headline-grabbing legal drama.
