Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans sends special gift to boy who protected sister from dog attack
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Chris Evans sends special gift to boy who protected sister from dog attack
Chris Evans sends special gift to boy who protected sister from dog attack
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

After Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland send messages to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Now Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland send messages to the six-year-old boy who saved sister from a...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayJust JaredUSATODAY.comIndependentIndian Express


Robert Downey Jr. Promises to Give Brave Boy Bridger a Better Present Than Chris Evans!

A brave little boy named Bridger went viral on social media this week after news spread that he...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boy in Wyoming saves sister from dog attack [Video]

Boy in Wyoming saves sister from dog attack

Boy in Wyoming saves sister from dog attack

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:47Published
Brother saves little sister from dog attack, he's a real superhero!| Oneindia News [Video]

Brother saves little sister from dog attack, he's a real superhero!| Oneindia News

This brave 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, USA, has gained international recognition for a truely selfless act. He saved his little sister from a dog attack, receiving grevious injuries himself. This is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans praises boy who saved sister from dog [Video]

‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans praises boy who saved sister from dog

Actor Chris Evans is paying tribute to a young boy who was seriously injured while saving his little sister from a dog attack.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published