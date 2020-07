Fenty Is Launching A Skincare Line On July 31

Rihanna has announced she is expanding her beauty empire by launching Fenty Skin.

According to Allure, the new line of skincare will be launching on July 31.

The new line is shrouded in mystery, with only hints being shared on a new Instagram account.

Based on IG posts, many believe a foaming cleanser, a toner or essence, and a moisturizer will be featured.

Details are still under wraps for now, but future shoppers are invited to "stay tuned" on the verified Instagram account.