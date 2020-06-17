Global  
 

India coronavirus infections top one million
India coronavirus infections top one million

India coronavirus infections top one million

India saw record cases on Friday, as Red Cross warned the virus was spreading at 'an alarming rate' across South Asia.

New lockdowns ordered as India coronavirus cases near one million

 PATNA: One of India’s most impoverished states went into lockdown Thursday, but near-normal traffic on Bihar’s streets showed the difficulty of corralling..
Red Cross volunteer carries body of COVID-19 patient in special ambulance [Video]

Red Cross volunteer carries body of COVID-19 patient in special ambulance

Red Cross volunteers carried body of a COVID-19 patient to burial ground in a special ambulance on July 13. 2 days ago, patient's body was left on road by his family in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. The incident took place in Meliaputti area. Red Cross has also said, "If anyone has problem with cremation, we will do it keeping their dignity intact".

American Red Cross to Test Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies [Video]

American Red Cross to Test Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies

On Monday, the American Red Cross announced that they would be testing all blood, plasma and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

India speeds up connectivity projects in south Asia

 Last one week saw projects being announced or completed in three south Asian counties -- Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh -- with the main focus being the faster..
Vitiligo: The shame and stigma in South Asian communities

 British Asians speak out about the myths, misconceptions and growing up with vitiligo.
India IT hub, other towns reimpose lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Nearly a dozen Indian states have imposed a partial lockdown as coronavirus infections near one...
India Coronavirus Cases Surge Past One Million

Several states and cities have reimposed total and partial lockdowns as the pandemic accelerates....
Coronavirus latest: India surpasses 1 million infections

Several Indian states have imposed localized lockdowns as the number of new cases continues to surge....
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities [Video]

Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, the active cases, the..

Vikram Chandra on Covid case surge, over 30,000 infections in 24 hours [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Covid case surge, over 30,000 infections in 24 hours

With over 30,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, infections in India are inching closer to the 1 million mark. While the death rate remains low, the growth rate of the cases is..

Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The..

