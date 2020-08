Top 10 Most Uplifting Movies of All Time Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:37s - Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Most Uplifting Movies of All Time The most uplifting movies instantly make things better. For this list, we’ll be looking at the movies that uplift and inspire us through good times and bad. 0

The most uplifting movies instantly make things better. For this list, we'll be looking at the movies that uplift and inspire us through good times and bad. Our countdown includes "Paddington 2," "The Shawshank Redemption," "Forrest Grump," and more!





