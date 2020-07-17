Global  
 

Lawrence County Health Department asks residents to "Mask Up" as positive cases rise
Lawrence County Health Department asks residents to 'Mask Up' as positive cases rise

Lawrence County Health Department asks residents to "Mask Up" as positive cases rise

Three new cases and an outbreak in the athletic department at Lawrenceville High School were announced Friday.

We're following other breaking news tonight out of lawrence county, illinois... the health department has announced there has been a covid-19 outbreak in the athletic department at lawrence county high school.

The department says various athletic teams have been affected.

They're working with the school district to "contact trace" those who may have been affected.

Officals with the health department are now asking for the community's help to control the spread of covid-19.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian fills us in on how they need your help.

Gar} "today three new cases of covid-19 have been reported in lawrence county.

That makes six straight days in a row of positive cases being reported."

Three new cases friday brings the total positive cases to over 20.

Friday afternoon the health department announced an exposure to sports teams at lawrenceville high school.

Contact tracing has pointed to a change in how the virus is being spread in lawrence county.

"probably two or three days ago the majority of it was, could be traced back to out of state travel.

People going on vacation so those types of things.

Especially into areas that are, we're seeing an uptick in their cases as well.

As of yesterday it is falling within the county, peer to peer transmission."

As county transmission rates increase the health department is looking for help.

They are asking for folks to "mask up".

"we need the community to help us.

Whether you're a believe or not a believer, there are over 200 studies that indicate face coverings decrease trasmission.

And when you have multiple individuals wearing face coverings the risk of transmission is virtually none."

They are asking folks in the county to give them thirty days of masking up.

In that time they hope to flatten the curve.

"i know if lawrence county residents will just help us out for 30 days we can turn this back around.

My goal is to be one of the lowest case counts in the state of illinois.

There are 102 counties, i'd like to be the number 102."

Gar} "the health department is still providing free active covid-19 testing.

Working from home in




