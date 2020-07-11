Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:20s - Published
U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day

U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day

America's coronavirus crisis has taken a turn for the worse with more than 77,000 new cases reported, beating the old single-day record by nearly 10,000.

The daily death toll is more than 900, including a record 156 in Florida.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida breaks U.S. record for new coronavirus cases in a single day

The total number of coronavirus cases reported across the United States has reached 3.3 million. On...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2MENAFN.comThe AgeSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphAl JazeeraSBSJapan TodayRTTNews


Pollak: If you supported Black Lives Matter, don't complain about coronavirus spike

(Natural News) The U.S. recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day on...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Parts Of U.S. Scramble To Shut Down As Country Breaks Another Daily Coronavirus Record

The United States saw another record-breaking day on Friday with 66,600 new coronavirus cases,...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

Mwindschiegl

Marilyn Windschiegl RT @Isellmpls: 71k positive #COVID19 cases breaks the record today. Our #schools need to remain closed with distance learning until our fe… 14 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In One #Day - Jul 18 @ 12:30 AM ET https://t.co/zhJwvY39Rh 18 minutes ago

Libby022

Libby RT @princessfemme: we’re fucked!! wear a fucking mask!!! U.S. breaks record for new coronavirus cases with over 77,000 in one day - CBS New… 20 minutes ago

CherKalleck

Cheryl Watts Kalleck 🌊🌊🌊 Team Pelosi RT @CBSNews: U.S. breaks record for new coronavirus cases with over 77,000 in one day https://t.co/Ppt6gDXEzc 24 minutes ago

princessfemme

🌸PrincessFemme🌸™ 864511320 🏳️‍🌈💙❄️🌊🦋💄 🌈 we’re fucked!! wear a fucking mask!!! U.S. breaks record for new coronavirus cases with over 77,000 in one day - CB… https://t.co/YKriV4nE33 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Experts: Colorado's Current Trend In Coronavirus Cases Isn't Sustainable [Video]

Experts: Colorado's Current Trend In Coronavirus Cases Isn't Sustainable

Health experts are looking at the supply of PPE and the availability of hospital beds after a "big jump" in new patients.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:57Published
DPS announces remote start to classes as coronavirus cases increase across Colorado [Video]

DPS announces remote start to classes as coronavirus cases increase across Colorado

One day after releasing a proposed plan to return to in-person classes, Denver Public Schools officials on Friday afternoon announced that the district will start the school year remotely, on Aug. 24,..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:45Published
Full news conference: DPS announces remote start to classes as coronavirus cases increase across Colorado [Video]

Full news conference: DPS announces remote start to classes as coronavirus cases increase across Colorado

One day after releasing a proposed plan to return to in-person classes, Denver Public Schools officials on Friday afternoon announced that the district will start the school year remotely, on Aug. 24,..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 36:03Published