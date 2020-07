At least 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian

At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian districts, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter had started early in the morning at Amshipora area of Shopian, a police spokesperson had said earlier.

As many as 48 terrorists have been gunned down in June during various encounters in the Valley.