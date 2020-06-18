Global  
 

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.

