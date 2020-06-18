Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

Police must apologise for ‘knee on neck’ arrest, says lawyer



The lawyer for a man who was arrested as a police officer knelt on his neck – in a case that “mirrors almost identically what happened to George Floyd” – has called for a formal apology from Scotland Yard.Marcus Coutain, 48, was filmed pleading with officers to “get off my neck” as he was handcuffed on the pavement in Islington, north London, on Thursday evening.The police watchdog is investigating the manner of the arrest, which has resulted in one Metropolitan Police officer being suspended and another placed on restricted duties.

