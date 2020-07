Local debate over wearing masks in Henderson Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:27s - Published 53 seconds ago Local debate over wearing masks in Henderson amid the COVID-19 PANDEMIC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT IS MANDATORY IN PUBLICPLACES IN NEVADA...AND PROVENBY SCIENTISTS TO HELP SLOW THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ SHOWS YOU HOW PEOPLE ARESTILL TAKING SIDES.TAKE PKG NATS RALLY DOZENSGATHERED TODAY IN HENDERSON TOSHOW THAT NO MASK NEVADA ISWHAT THEY PREFER.WHAT THEIR LACK OF FACE GEARSHOWED THEIR SIGNS BACKEDUP.ALONG WITH SHUNNING MASKSSOME IN THE SMALL GROUPVIOLATED SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES.THIS DESPITE CONSTANTY RISINGNUMBERS OF CASES, AND TOPHEALTH OFFICIALS URGING PEOPLETO PROTECT THEMSELVES, AND EACHOTHER.AT THE SAME TIME, AN OPPOSITESITUATION AT NORTH EAST LASVEGAS, WHERE A LOT OF HISPANICSLIVE, THE MINORITY HROUP THATHAS BEEN MORE AFFECTED BYCOVID-19 CASES IN OUR VALLEY.MONACO MIDDLE SCHOOL BECAME ACOVID-19 TESTING SITE ANDHUNDREDS RESPONDED.SOT JOE THERE HAS BEEN SUCH ANEED IN THIS ARE OF TOWN ANDSUCH AN OUTCRY OF NECESSITYOBVIOUSLY THAT THE SOUTHERNNEVEDA HEALTH DISTRICT HASRECOGNIZED THAT AS WELL ANDALLOCATED US AN ADDITIONALSEVERAL HUNDREDS TESTS.YESTERDAY WE DID ALMOST 600.MY ANTICIPATION FORTODAY IS THAT WE WILL DO ALMOSTCLOSE 900 TEST IN A SINGLE DAYOVER THE COURSE OF 6 HOURS.AS PART OF THE TESTING STRIKETEAM, HE SAYS THIS IS AREA HASA HIGH POPULATION OF HIGH RISK."IS CERTAINLY ABOUT TAKING CAREOF EACH OTHER THIS IS MORE OFA HUMANITY PROBLEM, WHAT WEWANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE ARE"IS CERTAINLY ABOUT TAKING CAREOF EACH OTHER THIS IS MORE OFA HUMANITY PROBLEM, WHAT WEWANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE ARELEADING THE EXAMPLE AND WE GETOUT AND MAKE SURE THAT THEFAMILIES ARE SAFE.WE WERE ASKED NOT TO SHOOTVIDEO OF PEOPLE ARRIVING, BUTEVERYONE WE SAY WAS WEARING AMASK.ASTRID TAG YOU CAN CHECK OURWEBSITE TO SEE WHERE THE NEXTTESTING SITES ARE LOCATED.AN ID IS REQUESTED BUT THE TESTIS FREE IS OT ALSO RECOMMENDEDYOU GET THERE ARELY.I WAS TOLD THAT EVEN THOUGHTHEY OPENED AT 8 AM, LINES WERESEEN SINCE 530 THIS MORNING.AM13ANA CRIME ALERT! METRO ISINVESTIGATING A





