Water-logging in parts of Delhi after downpour
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Water-logging in parts of Delhi after downpour

Water-logging in parts of Delhi after downpour

After heavy rain in the national capital, several parts have witnessed water-logging on July 19.

A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge.

It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard.

Vehicular movement was affected as streets were filled with rain water.

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India [Video]

COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India

On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA. He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Around 84% of Delhi Police personnel recovered from COVID-19: Commissioner SN Srivastava [Video]

Around 84% of Delhi Police personnel recovered from COVID-19: Commissioner SN Srivastava

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, around 84% of Delhi Police personnel have been recovered from the virus, informed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on July 19. "We have tied up with AIIMS so that we can provide plasma to needy and problem of shortage doesn't arise. This will encourage others also to donate their plasma," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,21,582 so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

