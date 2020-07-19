Water-logging in parts of Delhi after downpour

On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA. He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, around 84% of Delhi Police personnel have been recovered from the virus, informed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on July 19. "We have tied up with AIIMS so that we can provide plasma to needy and problem of shortage doesn't arise. This will encourage others also to donate their plasma," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,21,582 so far.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Current Affairs Updated One dead after heavy rain in Delhi; water-logging, traffic jams, power outages hit national capital. ... According… https://t.co/jPZ2D6h4QZ 2 hours ago
Rishabh Kumar Gupta@chitraaum All agencies are resposible for the today’s mess at Minto Road and water logging in various parts in del… https://t.co/bZYGKKaNGF 3 hours ago
Arshiyan Alam RT @saahilmenghani: 👉Water-logging in parts of Delhi with very less rainfall. What would happen during monsoon?
👉Suggestion to councillors… 10 hours ago
As heavy rains whipped several parts of Delhi and nearby areas this morning, houses at a slum in Delhi's upscale ITO area collapsed when a canal running through the slum overflowed. Dramatic visuals,..