Boy in Wyoming saves sister from dog attack

BEING HAILED AS A HERO BYCELEBRITIES FOR SAVING HISSISTER FROM A DOG ATTACK.CHECK THIS OUT BRIDGER WALKERJUMPED INTO ACTION... WHEN AGERMAN SHEPHERD CHARGED TOWARDHIS 4-YEAR-OLD SISTER.HIS FAMILY SAYS WHILE HE WASSHIELDING HER... THE DOG LEAPEDAND LATCHED ONTO BRIDGER'SCHEEK.HE HAD TO GET SURGERY AND MORETHAN 90 STITCHES.BRIDGER'S AUNT POSTED THE STORYON INSTAGRAM.ACTRESS ANNE HATHAWAY CAUGHTWIND OF BRIDGER'SHEROICS... AND SHARED ITHERSELF.THE WALKER FAMILY SAYS OTHERCELEBRITIES HAVENOW REACHED OUT TO THEM --INCLUDING MARK RUFFALO, TOMHOLLAND, HUGH JACKMAN, ZACHARYLEVI, THE RUSSOBROTHERS AND ROBBIE AMELL.