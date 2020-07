Rodgers disappointed by lack of aggression Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Rodgers disappointed by lack of aggression Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers claims he is disappointed with the lack of defensive aggression his side showed in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this