Remarkable 4K timelapse video shows Comet Neowise hurtling through the Pennsylvania night sky

A stargazer in Pennsylvania captured this impressive footage of Comet Neowise soaring over the night sky on Saturday (July 18).

"This is a roughly 750-photo time lapse taken in western Pennsylvania during the evening of July 18, 2020," the filmer explains.

"The comet Neowise is clearly visible until some thin clouds start to move in.

The comet's dust tail is what we see clearly - in this time lapse, the secondary ion tail can just barely be made out."