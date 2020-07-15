Watch magnificent time-lapse of Comet Neowise traversing the night sky of Ontario
Photographer Christopher Cryne captured this superb time-lapse of Comet Neowise from Belwood Lake, Ontario, Canada
Christopher specialises in night time photography and captured the comet reflecting off Belwood Lake
Comet C/2020 F3, or simply NEOWISE, is passing within visible distance of Earth and here's how you can watch the celestial object from India. The comet with a beautiful long tail, was spotted by NASA's..
