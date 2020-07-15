Global  
 

Watch magnificent time-lapse of Comet Neowise traversing the night sky of Ontario
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Watch magnificent time-lapse of Comet Neowise traversing the night sky of Ontario

Watch magnificent time-lapse of Comet Neowise traversing the night sky of Ontario

Photographer Christopher Cryne captured this superb time-lapse of Comet Neowise from Belwood Lake, Ontario, Canada Christopher specialises in night time photography and captured the comet reflecting off Belwood Lake

