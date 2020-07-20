Spectacular time-lapse footage of Neowise comet in the Philippines

Spectacular time-lapse footage shows the Neowise comet travelling across the night sky in the Philippines.

Astronomy enthusiast Renn Avellaneda Acomular recorded the once-in-a-lifetime video of the meteor from outside his house in Infanta, Quezon province on July 26.

He said: "It felt pretty special to catch a glimpse of Neowise before it disappeared for thousands of years.'' Comet Neowise - with the scientific name C/2020 F3 - was discovered on March 27 by astronomers during the NEOWISE mission, which used NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) space telescope to look for near-Earth objects including asteroids and comets.

The comet made its closest approach to the sun (called perihelion) on July 23 and the next chance to see it will be in 7,000 years.

The comet is one of the brightest since Hale-Bopp, which passed by the planet in 1997.

‘Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was discovered in late March and brightened as it reached its closest approach to the Sun, inside the orbit of Mercury, late last week,’ Nasa said.