2 Niles Police Officers Killed In Texas Motorcycle Crash
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Retired Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White died in the crash on Saturday.

Sgt.

Joseph Lazo was injured and remained hospitalized Sunday night.

0
