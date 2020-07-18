2 Niles Police Officers Killed In Texas Motorcycle Crash
Retired Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White died in the crash on Saturday.
Sgt.
Joseph Lazo was injured and remained hospitalized Sunday night.
3 Killed, 9 Injured In Crash Involving Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club On Texas HighwayThree people were killed and nine were critically injured after an alleged drunk driver crashed into members of a law enforcement motorcycle club on a Texas highway Saturday, officials said.
