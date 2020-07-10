Equity indices on upswing, HDFC Bank gains 4 pc post Q1 results

Except for Nifty pharma which slipped by 1.25 per cent and FMCG which was down by 0.2 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty private bank and financial service up by 2.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.9 per cent and IT by 1.2 per cent.



Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on July 14 due to weak global cues amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 262 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,432 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 81 points or 0.75 per cent at 10,721.Except for Nifty pharma and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 2.1 per cent, private bank by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.7 per cent and metal by 1.4 per cent. Among stocks, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) plunged 6.4 per cent after research house Citi downgrade it to sell from neutral with a target at Rs 34 per share. Both HDFC and HDFC Bank slipped by 3.3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively after the latter conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operation. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970 Closing bell: Equity indices close in red, financials and metals decline



Traders booked profit and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on July 10 following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S and P Sensex settled 143 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 36,594 while the Nifty 50 sank by 45 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,768.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank down by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, financial service by 1.9 per cent and metal by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, private lender Axis Bank slipped by 3.2 per cent to close at Rs 439.20 per share. ICICI Bank was down by 2.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and State Bank of India by 1.8 per cent.The other prominent losers were HDFC, JSW Steel, GAIL, Titan and Adani Ports.However, Reliance Industries jumped by 3.1 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 1,881 per share. Sun Pharma closed 2.2 per cent higher while FMCG majors Hindustan Lever, Britannia and Nestle India were up by 2.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970

NIFTY 50 Indian stock market and benchmark index Sensex ends 548 points higher after heavy buying in energy, financial stocks



Equity benchmark indices advanced by 1.5 per cent on July 17 following heavy buying in energy and financial stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 548 points or 1.5 per cent at 37,020 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 162 points or 1.51 per cent at 10,902. Except for Nifty IT which dipped by 0.6 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty financial service up by 1.9 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent and private bank by 1.7 per cent. Among stocks, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was the top gainer after moving up by 12.4 per cent to Rs 442.85 per share. While JSW Steel gained by 3.9 per cent to Rs 209.05. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on January 1, 1970 Metals and financials lift equity indices, Tata Steel up 4.1 percent



Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly half per cent during early hours on July 17 following a positive trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 181 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,653 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 50 points or 0.46 per cent at 10,790.Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty metal up by 1.7 per cent, financial service and auto by 0.9 per cent each, and private bank by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel was the top gainer after moving up by 4.1 per cent to Rs 355.70 per share while JSW Steel gained by 3.9 per cent to Rs 209.05.Adani Ports ticked up by 1.8 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 1.6 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.5 per cent and Hindustan Lever by 1.5 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bharti Infratel, ONGC, GAIL and Titan. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970

