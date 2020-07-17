Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Further footage: Two-story building comes crashing down after heavy rain lashes Indian capital
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Further footage: Two-story building comes crashing down after heavy rain lashes Indian capital

Further footage: Two-story building comes crashing down after heavy rain lashes Indian capital

A two-story building was seen crashing down after heavy rains lashed the Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday (July 19).

The footage shows the structure coming down all at once as the people watch it helplessly and scream The incident happened at around 8 am at Anna Nagar area near ITO in East Delhi.

Nobody was seen trapped in the incident as nobody was present inside the house at the time of the incident.

However, Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines reached at the spot to make sure everything was alright and no lives were affected or lost due to the incident.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two-story building comes crashing down after heavy rain lashes Indian Capital, Delhi [Video]

Two-story building comes crashing down after heavy rain lashes Indian Capital, Delhi

A two-story building was seen crashing down after heavy rains lashed the Indian capital, Delhi on Sunday 19th July. The footage shows the structure coming down all at once as the people watch it..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
Mumbai: 2 buildings collapse, rescue ops underway amid heavy rainfall [Video]

Mumbai: 2 buildings collapse, rescue ops underway amid heavy rainfall

Two incidents of cave-ins at buildings occurred in Maharashtra's Mumbai. A six-storey building collapsed in the Fort area, with people believed to be trapped under the debris as well as the remaining..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published