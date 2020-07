Bosnich: De Gea's balance 'lopsided' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 minute ago Bosnich: De Gea's balance 'lopsided' Mark Bosnich says there are some technical flaws in David De Gea's game after the Man United goalkeeper made a crucial error in their defeat to Chelsea. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this