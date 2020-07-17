Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan

Global  
 

Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....
Buckingham Palace release details of Princess Beatrice's 'secret' wedding

 Princess Beatrice wore the same tiara as her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her wedding this week, Buckingham Palace said, releasing more details about the wedding.
Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice's wedding

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi release wedding photos

 Buckingham Palace shares the images after she married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday.
Big Sean is 'grieving and in shock' over Naya Rivera's death

Big Sean is 'grieving and in shock' over Naya Rivera's death

Big Sean has paid an emotional tribute to his former fiancee Naya Rivera and admitted he is "still grieving and in shock".

'I can't believe this is real': Big Sean breaks silence on ex-fiancée Naya Rivera's death

 Naya Rivera died from drowning last week after she disappeared at a lake in California from a boat she rented with her son.
Big Sean Posts Heartfelt Messsage on Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera's Passing

 Still "grieving and in shock," Big Sean took to Instagram early Saturday morning to post a heartfelt message about the late Naya Rivera who was found dead.
Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen!

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen!

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress during her wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Big Sean Says He Cherishes Everything That Happened Between Him & Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute

Big Sean has broken his silence about Naya Rivera's death. If you don't know, Sean and Naya were engaged.
Drake + Pusha T React To Big Sean's Emotional Naya Rivera Message: "I'm Still Grieving + In Shock"

Drake + Pusha T React To Big Sean's Emotional Naya Rivera Message: "I'm Still Grieving + In Shock" OVO Sound boss Drake and his rap rival Pusha T are feeling for Big Sean right now. The hip-hop stars reacted to Big Sean's emotional message about Naya Rivera.
Buckingham Palace release details of Princess Beatrice's 'secret' wedding

Princess Beatrice wore the same tiara as her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her wedding this week.
Big Sean On Naya Rivera's Death "I'm Still Grieving And Still In Shock"

Big Sean On Naya Rivera's Death "I'm Still Grieving And Still In Shock"

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Heather Morris vows to honour Naya Rivera every day

Heather Morris vows to honour Naya Rivera every day

Heather Morris has vowed to "do something every day to honour" Naya Rivera, after the 'Glee' star tragically died in a drowning accident.

