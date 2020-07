Report: Dr. Deborah Birx Said Coronavirus Would Slow Down By April Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:59s - Published 3 days ago Report: Dr. Deborah Birx Said Coronavirus Would Slow Down By April A new report in The New York Times described how Dr. Deborah Birx told the White House that coronavirus infections would slow down by April. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'



Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago