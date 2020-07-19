Global  
 

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson
Civil rights leader and longtime US congressman John Lewis spent his life fighting for freedom and justice for everyone.

In this illuminating conversation with lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson, Lewis discusses the essential importance of voting, shares encouraging words of wisdom for the generation of young people currently organizing in the struggle for racial justice and tells moving stories from his decades of making "good trouble" -- at the Freedom Rides, March on Washington and in the halls of Congress.

"When you see something that's not right or fair or just, you have to say something," Lewis says.

"You have to do something." (This conversation is part of the TED Legacy Project.

Recorded November 19, 2019)

