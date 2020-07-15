Coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising results'
The government has made a deal with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to secure access to 100 million doses of the vaccine.
Haryana starts clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at PGIMS RohtakHaryana started clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Vice-Chancellor OP Kalra said, "Today, we..
How might the coronavirus vaccine work?Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double..
Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' safety and immune response results in published Phase 1 study, but more research iA leading vaccine candidate for COVID-19 has shown that it can safely produce a “rapid and strong" immune response in humans.