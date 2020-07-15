Global  
 

Coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising results'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:17s - Published
The government has made a deal with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to secure access to 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Results Sparks Wall Street Hopes

Moderna Inc.'s shares surged after a small-scale study showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderMotley FoolEssex ChronicleProactive InvestorsEurasia Review


Early results of coronavirus vaccine trial expected from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, reports say

The early results of Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial are expected...
FOXNews.com - Published

Scientists welcome ‘very encouraging’ preliminary results of vaccine trial

Scientists and medical researchers across the UK have welcomed the “very encouraging” results...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Haryana starts clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at PGIMS Rohtak [Video]

Haryana starts clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at PGIMS Rohtak

Haryana started clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Vice-Chancellor OP Kalra said, "Today, we..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
How might the coronavirus vaccine work? [Video]

How might the coronavirus vaccine work?

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' safety and immune response results in published Phase 1 study, but more research i [Video]

Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' safety and immune response results in published Phase 1 study, but more research i

A leading vaccine candidate for COVID-19 has shown that it can safely produce a “rapid and strong" immune response in humans.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:54Published