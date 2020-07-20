Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally
Growing concerns for Kanye West's mental health continue following his first-ever political rally in South Carolina.
The rapper shared heartbreaking and shocking revelations about his marriage and the birth of his eldest daughter, North.
Lynn Cathryn Walters RT @AhmedBaba_: After saying Harriet Tubman never freed slaves, Kanye West breaks down crying about how he was almost aborted & he almost a… 1 minute ago
I Am Incorrigible FCA RT @ImIncorrigible: Holy moley.
"Kanye West breaks down in tears at a campaign rally.
The rapper launched his presidential campaign sugge… 8 minutes ago
VeRoNiCa RT @espiegler: @kanyewest I hope someone gets you the help you so desperately need before you damage anyone else, including your children.… 9 minutes ago
SubliminalMSG RT @LiveAction: JUST NOW:
Kanye West breaks down crying while talking about abortion:
"MY MOM SAVED MY LIFE. MY DAD WANTED TO ABORT ME.… 12 minutes ago
Georgeanne Matranga (Weirdo!!!) Kanye West breaks down, makes dubious claim about Harriet Tubman at South Carolina rally: https://t.co/Ia7eVEpygs via @AOL 13 minutes ago
stunt on these hoes RT @mgaywatson: kanye: clarifies he’s pro choice, pro immigration, believes in separation of church versus state, wants to legalize marijua… 14 minutes ago
93.9 KissFM Kanye West Breaks Down Crying Amid Bizarre President Campaign Rally https://t.co/2abCgEm8Md 15 minutes ago
97.3 KISSFM Kanye West Breaks Down Crying Amid Bizarre President Campaign Rally https://t.co/zyt2y6LQjC 16 minutes ago
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR NewsKanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday night.
Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign RallyKanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a..
Kayne Hosts First Campaign EventKanye West is running for President.
West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.
Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of..