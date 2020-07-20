Global  
 

Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:24s
Growing concerns for Kanye West's mental health continue following his first-ever political rally in South Carolina.

The rapper shared heartbreaking and shocking revelations about his marriage and the birth of his eldest daughter, North.

50 Cent Blames JAY-Z — & JAY-Z Only — For Kanye West's Alarming SC Campaign Rally

And Ye now wants Hov to be his vice-president — despite their current rift.
HipHopDX - Published

US election 2020: Kanye West breaks down in tears at rally

Kanye West cried as he told a rally in South Carolina that his father had wanted to abort him.
BBC News - Published

Kanye West launches presidential bid with chaotic rally

US rapper Kanye West has held his first election rally in an unlikely campaign to challenge Donald...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBillboard.comJapan TodayRTTNews



Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News

Kanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday night.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:50Published
Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event [Video]

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event

Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:58Published