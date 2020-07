NFL, players agree on COVID-19 testing plan Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 minutes ago NFL, players agree on COVID-19 testing plan 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE LEAGUE ANDPLAYERSASSOCIATION HAVEAGREEED ON ACOVID-19 TESTINGPLAN...IT'S A WIN FORPLAYERS... THEYWANTED DAILYTESTING AND THEYWILL GET IT...FOR AT LEAST THEFIRST TWO WEEKS OFTRAINING CAMP...PLAYERS WILL ALSONEED MULTIPLENEGATIVE TESTSBEFORE BEINGALLOWED TO ENTERTEAM FACILITIES...AFTER THE FIRSTTWO WEEKS OF DAILYTESTING... IF THEPOSITIVITY RATEFALLS BELOW FIVEPERCENT...TESTING WOULDTHEN GO TO EVERYOTHER DAY...IN A STATEMENTTONIGHT, THE N-F-L-APLAYERSASSOCIATION CALLEDTHIS..."ONE CRITICALFACTOR THAT WILLHELP US RETURN TOWORK SAFELY..."THAT IMPLIES...THERE IS MORE WORKTO BE DONE...PACKERS ROOKIESAND QUARTERBACKSARE SCHEDULED TOREPORT TO GREENBAY THIS WEEK...TWO MORE N-F-LTEAMS SA