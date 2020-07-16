Global  
 

New machine offers Covid-19 test results in under 60 minutes
Video Credit: KIMT
The Mitchell County Regional Health Center is joining a list of North Iowa hospitals getting a device that quickly tests for Covid-19.

"*19 continues to spread, the mitchell county regional health center is joining a list of north iowa hospitals adding diagnostic devices that can quickly test for the deadly virus.

On the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens got an up close look at how the technology works.xxx imagine being able to get results on a covid?

"*19 test in under an hour.

Here at the mitchell county regional hospital in osage ?

"* they have two machines here that are able to do just that.

This lab tech is preparing a test to be loaded into this high?

"*tech diagnostic tool called the bio fire torch.

Just like its sister machine the sepheid (sef?

"*ee?

"*id) ?

"* it scan tests "it tests 18 viruses, including covid 19, and also for bacteria so if we have somebody who's symptomatic in the er, we can look at them and look at what viruses or bacteria they might have."

This testing is specifically for patients who are in emergency or in?

"*patient care including surgery ?

"* and pre?

"*procedure testing for employees.

"there's a shortage for reagents and testing supplies out there, so we're really only doing this for life threatening emergencies or pre?

"* procedure testings so people get those




