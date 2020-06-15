Sushant suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra police station

A businessman, Neeraj Kumar from Gaya bought a piece of land on the Moon. Neeraj Kumar bought one acre of land on his birthday. Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar said, "I have bought 1 acre of plot on Moon. It was not that expensive but the process was really very hard. I reached out to Lunar Registration Society which is US based for the further process. I have read that Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and a Mumbai-based businessman have purchased land on the Moon so I got inspired from them." He is the first person from Bodh Gaya to buy land on the Earth's natural satellite. However, as per Outer Space Treaty, ownership of land on moon remains unclear.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on July 6 reached Bandra Police Station to record his statement in connection with suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police have so far recorded the statements of at least 29 people in connection with the case related to the death of the 34-year-old actor last month, which left millions of his fans shocked. Earlier last week, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the deceased actor's costar from the film 'Dil Bechara', Sanjana Sanghi were also questioned by Mumbai Police.
Actor Sanjana Sanghi was questioned at Bandra Police Station in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Sushant's yet to release film 'Dil Bechara'. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 05 leaving trees uprooted near the Bandra in Mumbai. Despite several warnings issued by Mumbai Police, people were also seen at sea shore. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore.
Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on July 06. Fans got emotional as soon as the trailer released. Sushant is paired with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the film. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Music of 'Dil Bechara' is composed by AR Rahman. The flick will premiere on Hotstar on July 24. The film is based on the novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green.
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers. The 34year old actor, was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. The movie is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars.'
Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra was called by Mumbai Police to register his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on June 17. An accidental death case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Speaking on it, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded on June 17. Chhabra told that he shared good relations with Rajput and he was a good actor. Mukesh Chhabra didn't tell us about anything related to the speculations behind Rajput's death that have been circulated in media." Chhabra is also director of Sushant Singh's yet to release final film 'Dil Bechara'.
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra Police Station on June 18. She has been called for interrogation by police in connection with Sushant's death case. The 34-year-old actor Sushant, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family member reached at his Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept. She will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.
Rajeev Masand recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The film critic and journalist reached Bandra Police station on July 21. So far, the police have recorded statements of over..
As the clamour grows for a CBI probe in late bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in a turn of event..Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that The Mumbai police is capable of handling..