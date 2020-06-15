Sushant suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra police station

Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra police station on July 21 to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Police has so far recorded statements of over 36 people including Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rhea Chakraborty.