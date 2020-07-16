Brexit briefing: 163 days until the end of the transition period

Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Micheal Martin welcomes EU's budget and Covid-19 recovery fund The Taoiseach has hailed the EU agreement on a 1.82 trillion euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Micheal Martin said it is a strong deal which includes a substantial and significant package of measures.

EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund European Union leaders have finally clinched an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro (£1.64 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.The leaders finalised the agreement in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday morning, finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest ever summits.

The landmark deal would issue grants to hard-hit members of the bloc. A temporary hospital in New York City that cost $52 million treated only 79 virus patients.

Brexit briefing: 165 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit briefing: 164 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

MPs have defeated an attempt by Tory backbenchers to ensure parliament has a vote on any post-Brexit trade deal.

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 166 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/PYfAYlcmxn #Brexit 3 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 165 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/wyx2KDIvDz #EuropeanUnion 2 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 164 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/lO03VQdWnp #EuropeanUnion 1 day ago