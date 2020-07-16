Brexit briefing: 163 days until the end of the transition period

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Spying, election hacks, assassinations: British report details scale of Russian subversion campaignsBritain publishes a long-delayed report into Russian meddling allegations over Brexit, general election and Scottish independence votes.
USATODAY.com
Tory backbenchers defeated in attempt to put any post-Brexit trade deals through parliamentMPs have defeated an attempt by Tory backbenchers to ensure parliament has a vote on any post-Brexit trade deal.
Independent
Brexit briefing: 164 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 165 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Coronavirus Live Updates: E.U. Agrees to $857 Billion Stimulus DealThe landmark deal would issue grants to hard-hit members of the bloc. A temporary hospital in New York City that cost $52 million treated only 79 virus patients.
NYTimes.com
EU summit: Leaders reach landmark €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery deal and budget
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:55Published
EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Micheal Martin welcomes EU's budget and Covid-19 recovery fund
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources