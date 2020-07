Court Fight Could Keep Students Out Of The Classroom In The Fall Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:05s - Published 2 minutes ago Court Fight Could Keep Students Out Of The Classroom In The Fall Brooke Shafer reports the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, is filing a lawsuit against state officials, saying a return to classrooms next month would be unsafe and irresponsible. 0

