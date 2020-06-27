Global  
 

Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 07:32s - Published
RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP SPEAKING AT VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE, MERSEYSIDE POLICE CHIEF CONSTABLE ANDY COOKE ALSO SPEAKING, RECENT FOOTAGE OF ANFIELD

Liverpool FC: Fans gather ahead of Premier League trophy presentation

 Kenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News

Liverpool FC: Players will not appear outside Anfield

 Rumours that Liverpool players would appear with the Premier League trophy are false, police say.
BBC News

'It makes it even more special' - Henderson joy at receiving trophy from Dalglish

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says receiving the Premier League trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish "makes it even more special".
BBC News
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference [Video]

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's clash against Chelsea at Anfield as the champions ready themselves to lift the Premier League trophy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Jurgen Klopp: 'Lifting the Premier League trophy will be like Christmas'

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".
BBC News
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview [Video]

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly [Video]

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game with Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?

 After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
BBC News
Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes [Video]

Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned as Liverpool's hopes of making 100 points in the Premier League looked lost after a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

News24.com | Merseyside Police chief warns Liverpool fans not to gather at Anfield

Merseyside Police's chief constable Andy Cooke has warned action will be taken against any fans who...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily Star


Liverpool asks fans not to come to Anfield for Premier League trophy celebrations

Chief executive Peter Moore confirms there will be no celebrations staged outside of Anfield and has...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.london


Liverpool's muted celebrations won't match emotion of ending Boston Red Sox's long drought, but FSG deserve all the credit for bringing the title back to Anfield

Boston Red Sox owner was at the helm when the MLB side ended their 86-year wait for the World Series....
Independent - Published


Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules [Video]

Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules

Home Secretary Priti Patel urges people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions in place after Liverpool fans crowded together to celebrate the team winning the Premier League.Speaking to the BBC’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Liverpool fans' behaviour 'criminal' [Video]

Liverpool fans' behaviour 'criminal'

Police have condemned the actions of some Liverpool fans during celebrations of the club's Premier League title win.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:52Published
Police take extra powers in Liverpool as Liver Building burns amid celebrations [Video]

Police take extra powers in Liverpool as Liver Building burns amid celebrations

Police have been granted more power to disperse crowds in Liverpool after part of the Liver Building caught on fire amid wild celebrations over the city’s Premier League triumph. A clean-up operation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published