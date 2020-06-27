Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP SPEAKING AT VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE, MERSEYSIDE POLICE CHIEF CONSTABLE ANDY COOKE ALSO SPEAKING, RECENT FOOTAGE OF ANFIELD

Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned as Liverpool's hopes of making 100 points in the Premier League looked lost after a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal.

After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game with Chelsea.

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Liverpool's clash against Chelsea at Anfield as the champions ready themselves to lift the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says receiving the Premier League trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish "makes it even more special".

Rumours that Liverpool players would appear with the Premier League trophy are false, police say.

Kenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.

Boston Red Sox owner was at the helm when the MLB side ended their 86-year wait for the World Series....

Chief executive Peter Moore confirms there will be no celebrations staged outside of Anfield and has...

Merseyside Police's chief constable Andy Cooke has warned action will be taken against any fans who...