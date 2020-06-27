Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations

|
Andy Cooke Professional footballer
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool FC: Fans gather ahead of Premier League trophy presentationKenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News
Liverpool FC: Players will not appear outside AnfieldRumours that Liverpool players would appear with the Premier League trophy are false, police say.
BBC News
'It makes it even more special' - Henderson joy at receiving trophy from DalglishLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson says receiving the Premier League trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish "makes it even more special".
BBC News
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.
Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Jurgen Klopp: 'Lifting the Premier League trophy will be like Christmas'Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".
BBC News
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published
Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
BBC News
Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
|
