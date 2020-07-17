franklin county says virtual schools

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
As we wait to find out this thursday what school may look like in fayette county public schools this fall...another central kentucky district has announced its decision.

In franklin county...public school students will not return to the classroom.

Classes will be 'online only' beginning august 26th following a vote by the school board last night.

Each student will get a chromebook.

The goal is to return to in-person instruction...but no one knows when that




