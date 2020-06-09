Celebrity ownership group investing in women's soccer

Natalie Portman has celebrated her birthday by supporting a charity that helps women newly released from jail, and the Oscar winner will be matching donations of up to $100,000 dollars given to the A New Way of Life organisation.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
The actress is among a roll call of stars, including John Legend, Lizzo, Common, and Jane Fonda who have signed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors' letter urging local governments to 'defund' police departments and give more to healthcare and education.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
California reported a record increase of more than 11,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of county data, as the Trump administration pushes for schools to reopen to help businesses return to normal. Libby Hogan reports.
[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States. Gavino Garay has more.