Suspect In Shooting At N.J. Judge's Home May Be Connected To Another Killing
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Law enforcement says Roy Den Hollander is a prime suspect in the killing of a California attorney and may have had a N.Y.

Judge on his list.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

