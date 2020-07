Martin County School Board votes to support delaying start of school year to Aug. 25 for students Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:21s - Published 4 minutes ago Martin County School Board votes to support delaying start of school year to Aug. 25 for students The Martin County School Board voted Tuesday to support delaying the start of school until Aug. 25, but the official decision is pending approval by the Martin County Education Association, which will be asked for a feedback by next Tuesday’s meeting. 0

